CHAMPAIGN — Three buildings on downtown Champaign’s historic Main Street are set for a multimillion-dollar renovation with the help of a state grant.
Announced by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity was a $3 million grant to Historic Champaign Holdings — a project taking in three buildings owned by retired Christie Clinic physician Dr. Bill Youngerman.
The three properties include the old Skins 'n' Tins Drum Shop at 29 E. Main St. and 31 E. Main St. and the building at 33-37 E. Main St. occupied by Joseph Kuhn and Co. menswear store.
The grant for the downtown Champaign project was part of $106 million awarded by the state to revitalize 50 commercial corridors and main streets in Illinois.
“I think it’s a great project. We’re really excited about it,” Youngerman said Tuesday.
His plans call for adding apartments to upper stories of the buildings and restoration of the ground floors to keep existing retail and create new spaces for retail and restaurant use, according to Alan Nudo, who is working with Youngerman on the project along with design firm Architectural Expressions.
With another potential project in the works, a substantial portion of this block could be under renovation at a yet-undetermined point in the future.
Youngerman is negotiating with the city as “developer of record” for a new development on a city-owned lot he would buy at 47 E. Main St. to create more new apartments and retail space.
Nudo said the intent with this latest project is to create spaces that would be destinations.
“We want this to be the entertainment district of the downtown,” he said.
For Youngerman, this latest project is also about preserving the historic character of downtown’s Main Street.
It took two solid months to put the grant proposal together, he said, and he credited Nudo and architect Neil Strack for the work.
He also said the project got “wonderful letters of support from the community.”
The $3 million is a matching grant, Youngerman said.
That, along with another $3 million, won’t cover the entire cost of this project, which is likely to be done in phases, he said.
“What we hope is to play to strengths of the downtown, really, and really help all the businesses downtown,” he said. “That’s the basic idea, something that is going to help the whole downtown.”
Grants awarded through the state’s historic Rebuild Illinois Downtowns and Main Streets Capital program are intended to support projects that revitalize commercial hubs, beautify and modernize downtowns, address critical infrastructure needs, boost jobs and improve quality of life for residents, according to the announcement by Gov. J.B. Pritzker.