More coming in Debra Pressey's 'It's Your Business' column in Weekend Extra, including Photo Editor Robin Scholz's tour.

CHAMPAIGN — For those who have been waiting for Sweet Basil Cafe to open in the former TGI Friday’s in Champaign, opening day arrives Monday.

General Manager Jennifer Cooley said the entire building at 103 W. Marketview Drive has undergone a remodeling, including the kitchen and dining area, with new tables, chairs and decor.

+16 Kathy's #Mailbag, Aug. 19, 2022 We’ve given multi-media reporter Kathy Reiser license to be nosy in the name of public service.

There are enough employees hired to open, Cooley said, but hiring is continuing.