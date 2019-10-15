RANTOUL — Pending village approval, a new Taco Bell restaurant will be built in Rantoul.
Nick Kallergis, owner of the Taco Bell restaurant that closed in Rantoul several months ago, said he plans to build the new restaurant not far from the old one.
The eatery would be located at the former site of J&D Auto-Truck Sales Inc., just east of McDonald’s.
Kallergis, owner of Chicago-based Buddybells Inc., said his company opted to build new rather than remodel the former restaurant location.
“We were a franchisee at the other store,” Kallergis said. “We lost our lease.”
Kallergis said Taco Bell gave them an option of upgrading the other building or building a new restaurant. They opted for the latter.
The company owns 21 Taco Bells in Illinois, including several in Champaign-Urbana.
Chris Milliken, an urban planner with the village, said despite the property having hosted a used-vehicle dealership, it is zoned residential. Buddybells is seeking rezoning to C-2 (commercial).
Milliken said the planning and zoning commission is likely to hear the rezoning request in November. It would also require village board approval.
Joe and Donna Hobbs own the property.
Pending approval, Kallergis said construction would begin early next year.