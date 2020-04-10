TGI Friday’s closes doors permanently
Restaurant questions? Click here for Tom's Mailbag
CHAMPAIGN — The TGI Friday’s restaurant in Champaign has permanently closed.
Unlike other locations limited to online ordering and delivery, the location at 103 W. Marketview Drive is no longer listed on TGI Friday’s website, along with others in central Illinois.
When it opened in 2012 — the previous restaurant had been at Trade Center South near Kirby Avenue and Neil Street since 1992 — the franchise was owned by Fifth Day Restaurants.
TGI Friday’s spokesman Peyton Sadler said that because the Champaign location is a franchise, it couldn’t comment on why it closed.
“TGI Fridays is comprised of franchise and corporate-owned restaurants,” he said. “This restaurant is owned by a Franchisee who is an independent businessperson and as such we are unable to comment on their closure.”
News-Gazette