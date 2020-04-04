This week’s stop in our series on local businesses with stories to tell: Monical’s in Tolono.
Tom and Beth Swigart have owned the original Monical’s Pizza in Tolono for 24 years, and the restaurant was already 37 years old when they bought it.
So for six decades, the store has built up a loyal customer base in a town of around 3,500 people. In a time when restaurants are struggling, that base has helped tremendously.
“It’s been really good,” Tom Swigart said. “We’re really lucky. We have great customers who are usually dining in, and now they’re carrying out.”
The hot item isn’t one dine-in customers would normally order. One customer, Swigart said, bought 15 frozen pizzas, and others followed suit shortly after the statewide stay-at-home order as they prepared to hunker down in their homes for weeks on end.
“A lot of the stores didn’t have frozen pizza,” Swigart said, “and a lot of people are going to be shut in, and they were thinking, ‘Let’s get some frozen pizza.’”
While his restaurant is doing as well as can be expected, Swigart is worried a downturn is coming as the pandemic spreads and stay-at-home order continues. Even a business with 61 years of credibility isn’t immune to a deep recession.
“There are 6 million people out of work, and eventually, the money’s going to run out,” he said. “I mean, I hope it doesn’t, but April’s going to be tough on people mentally and financially and just in general.“
But so far, people are going out of their way to make sure to support his business in a time of crisis. That’s encouraged Swigart.
“People have been extremely generous, especially to our employees on tips and such,” he said. “I am surprised. It’s pretty awe-inspiring that people are as nice as they’re being.”