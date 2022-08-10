Jim Rossow
Vice President of News
Jim Rossow is vice president of news at The News-Gazette. His email is jrossow@news-gazette.com.
At Manzella’s Italian Patio in Champaign, the walls are as eye-catching as the menu.
They’re covered with framed pictures that celebrate the family’s rich restaurant history. That includes a group shot taken 50 years ago (above) that features three generations of Manzellas — from Franco, Giuseppe and Giovanni to current owners Joseph and John.
“Family is everything,“ said manager Mary Manzella Racz, whose father, Franco, opened the restaurant in 1960. “We’re all pieces of a big puzzle with different roles that make it all come together.”
Last month, Manzella’s closed for a week so family members could attend a wedding.
“I think that was a statement about family values,” Mary said.
We’ll spotlight Manzella’s — and hundreds of other area businesses doing good things — at our upcoming People’s Choice party on Sept. 6 at Riggs Beer Co. in Urbana. On Sept. 7, we’ll publish a magazine in The News-Gazette celebrating this year’s winners — with lists, stories and, yes, pictures like the ones on display at Manzella’s.
Have photos to share? Email jrossow@news-gazette.com and we’ll help tell your story.
