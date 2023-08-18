Want to purchase today’s print edition? Here’s a map of single-copy locations.
Tim Sheridan is a bartender at Huber’s on Church Street in Champaign, where he started working in 1998 to get extra cash as he finished school.
“When I began to have a family, I quickly realized there is no such thing as extra cash,” Sheridan said.
He took the job at Huber’s because the owners were family friends, and ended up having a lot of fun and making lifelong friends.
The neighborhood, family feel at Huber’s is exactly why Sheridan thinks people should come by. That and live music on Fridays and Saturdays and a great dart room. He also recommends daytime visits for a quiet place to talk, since the jukebox doesn’t turn on until the evening.
“My favorite drink to ‘make’ is simply grabbing a bottle of someone’s favorite beer,” Sheridan said. “Nothing too fancy, but I will try to make anything, with a little help.”
He mainly works weekends to avoid conflict with his primary job as a teacher in Mahomet.
Huber’s has been a popular spot for Illini athletics staff; Sheridan remembers former football coach Ron Turner and athletic director Ron Guenther having conversations there since customers wouldn’t bother them. Kevin Hambly’s volleyball crew also would stop by.
But Sheridan’s favorite memories include spending time with other bar employees.
“When I began working at Huber’s, they were not allowed to open on Sundays since they are a neighborhood bar. However, they were allowed to pick one or two Sundays a year and did so on Super Bowl Sunday,” Sheridan said. “Those were fun, as the regulars and employees would all bring food to share.”