Dotun Adelabu is going into his third year as a bartender at campus favorite Kams after following his older brother and sister to the University of Illinois.
“I remember dropping them off at school and seeing the vibrant community, as well as how much fun they were having each day, made me want to come here,” Adelabu said.
He’s a senior finance major at the UI and a member of Alpha Kappa Psi. That’s how he got the bartending job — an older member of the fraternity recommended him.
“I always heard of people from the 1930s who knew about the Kams brand name, so it made me want to join the team,” Adelabu said.
The bar, known as the “home of the drinking Illini,” celebrated its 90th anniversary in February.
Since 1933, Kams has changed owners, moved locations and transformed from a restaurant to the iconic bar it is today. Owner Scott Cochrane says it has been a “go-to spot” throughout the years.The name comes from the original name of the restaurant: “Kamerer’s Annex,” after the last name of the owners.
Students nicknamed it “Kam’s” and the apostrophe was officially dropped to make branding consistent after Scott Cochrane became owner.
Adelabu’s favorite part of working there is the current staff. He’s met people from seven different graduation classes — people he probably wouldn’t have met outside of the job.
His favorite drink is a pineapple High Noon, but his favorite thing to make for others is a “Jager bomb” — Jagermeister and Red Bull.
“I never make just one. When people order them, it’s because people want to drink them with someone else,” Adelabu said. “I also have really good memories drinking them with my friends.”
Some of Adelabu’s favorite college memories have come from nights at Kams, especially the annual staff bar crawl. He also enjoys seeing alumni pack the bar during parents weekend or homecoming.
“Most of us are only here for four years, and there’s not much to do since we’re surrounded by cornfields. I’ve heard of my friends’ parents meeting at Kams or their best friends,” Adelabu said. “I don’t think people should waste the opportunity.”