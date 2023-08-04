Bellying up with ...
Tom Paul is a bartender at the Tumble Inn Tavern on Neil Street, a cozy spot with a hometown feel and sports on every TV.
His favorite memories from work revolve around sports, too: when the Cardinals have won the World Series, the Illini’s comeback against Arizona in 2005 and the Cubs’ World Series win in 2016.
“That’s a rarity,” Paul admitted, earning comments from the regulars gathered at the bar.
He says Tumble Inn is the place to be for its laidback atmosphere: “It’s like hanging out in somebody’s basement, watching sports and listening to the jukebox.”
You’d also have a pretty good chance at running into someone famous during your visit, all things considered.
Dick Butkus worked there during his college days. Others to stop by include Carlton Fisk, Drew Brees, Brock Lesnar, Deon Thomas, Guy Fieri and more — truly, the list goes on.
Paul’s drink of choice is a Budweiser, but his favorite thing to make for customers is the T.I. Punch, the Tumble Inn’s signature shot involving cherry vodka.
And his trick for catching kids trying to drink underage? Card liberally.
“As you get older, everyone else looks younger,” Paul said.