Top of the Morning, Dec. 10, 2019
Karen Wood’s latest gingerbread masterpiece is on the counter at Einstein Bros. Bagels on the corner of University and Lincoln avenues in Urbana.
Her tradition of providing gingerbread decorations at Einstein Bros. dates almost a decade.
This year, the Champaign woman’s yummy project took on the look of Champaign’s Virginia Theatre (a 55-hour project). It’s quite a sight and will remain on display through the new year.
Wood went the theatre route after viewing a display while on vacation with her husband in Pigeon Forge, Tenn.
“I thought that the Virginia was stunning when looking at the architecture of the building above the marquee,” she said.
