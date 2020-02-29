Top of the Morning, Feb. 29, 2020
This week’s stop in our video series on local businesses with stories to tell: Hen House in Mahomet.
Since he began working at Hen House Restaurant in Mahomet 31 years ago, manager James Hudson said little has changed to the farm-style restaurant.
“I’ve been around almost as long as the furniture,” Hudson said with a laugh. “The only thing we have changed is we’ve painted the walls, replaced the carpet. Other than that, the furniture and the wall fixtures are all the same.”
Even many of the servers have been the same, with four staying for 15 years or more.
Much of the decor, though, is far older than the restaurant. Old metal farm equipment hangs from the walls, including a seed planter, a chicken feeder, and a hooked chicken catcher.
“The decor is farm equipment that’s antiques that we’ve collected over the years,” Hudson said. “We have a lot of chickens and roosters all over the place. Even the curtains have roosters on them People ask what the different items on the wall are, what they’re used for, and how old they are.”One change, though, was made after an ownership switch decades ago. The exterior of the restaurant, which is shaped like a barn, switched from yellow and brown to red and white, making the restaurant even more true to its name.
News-Gazette