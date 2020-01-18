This week’s stop in our series on local businesses with stories to tell: Allen’s Meats in Homer, a father-and-son operation that’s been in business since 1986.
Community members will fill St. Thomas in Philo during Sunday’s all-you-can-eat pancake-and-sausage breakfast will feast on 2,000 pounds of meat.
That’s around 1.25 pounds per person who lives in Philo.
“We went to it last year, and it’s just unbelievable the amount of people that come out to support that little church and that community,” said Allen’s Meats owner Roger Allen, whose store will provide the sausage.
All that meat came from nine hogs, Allen said, and “some of the hogs were big hogs.”
Allen’s, a Homer mainstay that opened in 1986 and is also owned by Roger’s 80-year-old father, Ron, gets its hogs from the University of Illinois. After they are slaughtered under the supervision of a state inspector, the hogs are hung up for 24 to 36 hours before being processed. All the edible meat from goes into the sausage.
Thousands will come and chow down Sunday at the small school.
“We’re known in the area for having the best sausage there is,” Allen said. “And people, they like it. There’s even one lady that works here that says she doesn’t like sausage, but she loves ours. It’s kind of an old recipe that’s been around for a long time, and you don’t fool with it, you just leave it plain and people love it.”