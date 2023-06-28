Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Since a car accident knocked video gaming off the menu at Pia’s Sports Bar & Grill — and forced major renovation — Champaign’s Kyle Marcellus has enjoyed more elbow room to sip beers with fellow regulars.
Still, he’s looking forward to business picking back up at the popular Champaign pub, which will turn 50 in 2025.
“It’s been pretty quiet, which isn’t all bad,” said Marcellus, a customer since 1979. “But for the bar’s sake, for the staff’s sake, for the bartenders’ sake, I’m looking forward to when everyone comes back.”
As Marcellus and Fisher's Doug Siem enjoyed a cold one, co-owner Chad Pitcher was tearing up carpet, painting walls and worrying about lost business. Usually, he'd be grilling Sluggers and serving pitchers to his lunch crowd.
“People drive by and think we’re closed,” Pitcher said. “That’s hurt us.”
When a car rammed into the east wall about a month ago, it heavily damaged the six video gaming terminals inside, disrupting the routines of both staff and customers.
Pitcher has been in scramble mode since. The freak accident capped a costly stretch that included hail damage to the roof, wind damage to the awning and too many open spots at the bar. “I’ve never seen anything like it before,” he said. “It’s frustrating.”
Gaming, however, should resume Thursday. New siding will be in place soon. And Pitcher plans to hold a Re-Grand Opening party next week to celebrate a return to normal.
“We’re excited to see people again — regular faces, new faces,” he said. “Our regulars still showed up every day, so thanks to them. But I can’t wait to get all our customers back.”