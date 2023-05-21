Jim White’s day job is village president in Homer.
But today, he’s The News-Gazette’s volunteer restaurant critic. His first assignment: family-run Charlie’s Grub & Suds, which has been the talk of this tiny Champaign County town since it opened Monday.
White’s been there twice already, sampling pizza and a mushroom-Swiss burger.
“The food is very good, and the service was just as good,” said White (Unity High Class of ’74), who has lived in Homer for 35 years since moving from Sidney. “They seem to care about their customers. I hope they continue on with what they have planned.”
The reopening of Charlie’s — owned by Krystal and Jeff King — at the corner of First and Main is a big deal in Homer (pop. 1,049), which went almost two years without a sit-down restaurant.
“That was a long spell,” White said, happy for the economic boost that came with the renovated pizza and sub shop’s return.
On Opening Day, lines were long and demand was high. So much so that Charlie’s had to close Tuesday to regroup and restock.
“To sell out of all our food in one day … I’m still in awe,” Jeff King said. “It’s unheard of. We were not expecting that.”
Serving up an average of 1,100 orders daily in the first week, Charlie’s still has room to grow. Plans are underway to open earlier for breakfast and close later once a liquor license is OK’d. In the fall, the restaurant plans to deliver meals to farmers working in the field.
“Growing up in Charleston, I know about farm country, and we want to take care of them,” said Jeff King, exhausted but exhilarated. “This community has been great to us, and we can’t thank them enough.”