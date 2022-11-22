Jim Rossow
Vice President of News
Jim Rossow is vice president of news at The News-Gazette. His email is jrossow@news-gazette.com.
Thanks to manager Rob Cooper and Ye Olde Donut Shoppe, those of you who swing by The News-Gazette on Wednesday morning will get more than a print edition stuffed with Black Friday ads.
Cooper is providing complimentary donuts for the first 100 drive-by customers. An avid reader of The News-Gazette, the former Urbana High student and University of Illinois grad was happy to help with our annual holiday promotion.
Starting at 6 a.m. Wednesday, The News-Gazette’s Bob Cicone and Ken Aiken will be stationed at a tent outside our newsroom at 2101 Fox Drive in Champaign. Since we don’t publish on Thanksgiving, we’re including in Wednesday’s print editions ($4) a dozen Black Friday inserts as well as several promotional pages featuring local advertisers.
Ye Olde Donut Shoppe (1401 S. Neil St.) will be closed Thursday and Friday, Cooper looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with his family. The shop will return to regular hours (6 a.m. to 1 p.m.) starting Saturday.
Trending Videos
Find a local business
Latest News
- Asmussen | No easy answers for Illinois offense
- 'Stock up on blankets': Ukrainians brace for bleak winter
- Coronavirus response | UI research suggests pandemic hit middle-aged harder in Year 2
- Local movie theaters encouraged by strong holiday slate
- Asmussen | Soon-to-retire Willis makes sure IHSA finalists feel at home
- 'Feed my sheep' event to include free turkey meals in Rantoul
- Indonesia quake death toll rises to 268; 151 still missing
- Take 2: How to avoid being duped by slanted or fake news?
- Area history, Nov. 22, 2022
- Top of the Morning, Nov. 22, 2022
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: Bielema to coach Saturday
- Harris sparks Illini win against UCLA
- Kathy's #Mailbag, Nov. 18, 2022
- For Danville casino, it's full steam ahead
- 34-year-old man pronounced dead at scene of Rantoul shooting
- No arrest made in Tolono family shooting
- Good Morning, Illini Nation: What Chester Frazier looks for in recruiting
- Asmussen Top 25: Illini have a path back into rankings, Big Ten title game
- Rapid reaction: Michigan 19, Illinois 17
- Underwood: 'Our ceiling, we're not even close to it'