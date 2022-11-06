11062022 totm

Greg and Nina Wright, co-owners at Possum Trot.

Bob Wright wants to see both Illinois and Purdue play well at next weekend’s “Beef House Bowl.”

But his son Greg — even though he’s a 1991 Purdue grad — is all in for the Illini.

“I told Dad, ‘Don’t be mad at me,’” Greg said. “He understands.”

Dad runs the Beef House in Covington, Ind. — halfway between Champaign and West Lafayette — where teams and fans from Purdue and Illinois have chowed down since Lou Henson and Gene Keady were going at it. Greg runs another popular stop, the Possum Trot in Oakwood, and has been providing meals for Illinois basketball since Bruce Weber was coaching.

This fall, Possum Trot began feeding Illinois football players at their on-campus practice facility on Sundays. “Victory meals,” Greg said, who is part of the catering team. “All the coaches and players … they’re appreciative, thoughtful and respectful. It’s been a lot of fun.”

Greg is hoping for the chance to deliver to the Illini on Dec. 4, the day after the Big Ten title game. Dad (Purdue Class of ’67) is just happy next Saturday’s game means something, the winner likely heading to Indianapolis. The football rivalry between the Illini and Boilermakers hasn’t kept pace with basketball — until now.

“We’re seeing a lot more Illinois sweaters and coats right now,” said Bob, 77. “Back in the ’80s when Mike White was the coach, when Purdue went to Illinois the place would be full with Purdue fans. When Illinois went to Purdue, Illinois fans would fill the place. It’s fun to see both teams good again.”

