Payton Cain is a bartender at Roch’s in St. Joseph, but he hopes to do more than serve drinks.
One day, Cain wants to inherit the business from his father, Roche Cain.
“I have really enjoyed learning the ins and outs of the business from my dad,” Cain said. “It’s been a pleasure, and I hope to carry on what he has built in the future.”
Cain is about to turn 22, but he’s been working at Roch’s since he was 18, plus the new Little Roch’s in Royal since it opened July 29. His memories of the restaurant go back to its construction when he was in middle school, so the recent 10-year anniversary was an exciting time.
“It brought everything into a realization about how much my parents have put into both of our bars,” Cain said. “Being able to help and work for them means a lot to me.”
After going to Parkland College for over a year, Cain decided that school wasn’t for him, and he would put more focus on the family restaurant.
He seems to like everything about working there, from co-workers and customers to the food to the welcoming environment.
“Everyone talks to everyone, which is amazing,” Cain said.
His favorite drink to make and drink is a Moscow mule — “they’re simple but always a good choice.”
Something to keep an eye out for that most people might not know about Roch’s is the live music they bring in.
Cain said that in the summer, they’ll get the street closed down for bigger bands, but both Roch’s and Little Roch’s will have one-man or one-woman bands perform on the patios.