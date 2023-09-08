Want to purchase today’s print edition? Here’s a map of single-copy locations.
As a bartender at Riggs Beer Company in Urbana, it isn’t hard for Abigail Davis to choose a favorite drink to serve customers — it’s right there in the name.
She says the bartenders pour every glass with love, but her personal favorite is Riggs’ Weizenbock.
“Some people count down the days until Christmas. I count down the days until Weizenbock release day,” Davis said.
Davis has been working at Riggs for over three years now, though she’s been living in the Champaign-Urbana area and working in the service industry for much longer.
When Matt Riggs offered her a job, Davis jumped on the opportunity to step away from corporate restaurants.
She has enjoyed bonding with coworkers and befriending regular customers, but Davis said the best part of working at Riggs is the cats in the beer garden.
“They are the perfect boost of dopamine on a hard day,” Davis said.
As much as she loves the beer at Riggs, she says people should come in for the entire experience.
“What could be better than walking through the front doors and, more likely than not be, greeted by your first name, grab a perfect farm-to-glass beer and then walk out into the Beer Garden and watch the sun set on the fields where the product was grown?” Davis said.