CHAMPAIGN — Despite being tucked away behind Taco Bell, Steak N Shake and the vacant Hardee’s off Neil Street, the site of the now-shuttered Hooters has potential, said John Carson, a commercial broker with Ramshaw Real Estate..
“There’s signage there right on Neil Street,” he said. “I think it’s a great location.”
The listing says all kitchen equipment will remain in place, but says it could also be used for retail, office or warehouse space.
A restaurant “would be optimal,” Carson said. “But it doesn’t have to be that.”
Hooters opened its Champaign restaurant in 1998.
According to the industry research firm Technomic, Hooters ranked 58th among fast food restaurants by revenue, with $798 million, a drop from $845 million the year before.
But Hooters has had a fairly stable number of restaurants, with more than 400 for the past eight years, according to Entrepreneur magazine.
Over the past eight years, there have been 78 fewer U.S. franchises, but 44 more company-owned locations and 20 more franchises located outside the U.S., according to Entrepreneur magazine.
CHAMPAIGN — The Champaign Hooters is closing Sunday.
Located at 1706 S. State St. near Taco Bell and Steak 'N Shake, the restaurant known for its wings and waitresses is shutting down at 11 p.m. after a two-decade run.
“Come in this weekend to enjoy your last wings & beer with us,” the Champaign restaurant wrote on Instagram. “We direct our community to the nearest Hooters” in Springfield.