URBANA — Bunny’s Tavern in downtown Urbana is preparing for the arrival of Old Man Winter with a building expansion to add more indoor seating.
The addition will be in space to the west that Bunny’s, at 119 W. Water St., has been leasing for storage.
Construction will take about six weeks, and will start when building permits are issued, co-owner Ben Manns said.
Bunny’s has been offering only outdoor seating since restaurants and bars were permitted to reopen, and customers prefer sitting outdoors anyway, Manns said.
“I can’t tell you the countless number of people who tell me how safe they feel at Bunny’s and are not going anywhere else,” he said.
Manns expects people will continue preferring to sit outdoors well into the fall, and will just bundle up when it turns chilly. But he also knows eventually, it’s going to be too cold to sit outside.
This expansion into the former H-W Mfg. Co. Machine Shop space was on the drawing board even before the pandemic arrived, Manns said.
“We were going to kind of bill it as a downtown Urbana event space, pre-COVID,” he said.
The addition will provide Bunny’s with an additional 1,200 square feet, enough room for 50-60 more customers with safe distances observed, he said.
In addition to that space, a front area of the building will be occupied by Wicked Rascal Barbershop, which is relocating there from Urbana’s Main Street, Manns said.
Exterior siding has been removed from the building, to be replaced by stucco, and demolition has been completed on the inside, he said.
Removing the siding revealed some old business signs painted on its facade that had been covered up in a 1980s remodeling.
“They were covered up by cheap pale-blue siding that got put on in the 1980s,” Manns said. “We had no idea what we were going to find.”
It was necessary to give the building exterior a protective barrier, which required covered up the old signs again, he said. But they won’t be quite gone.
The interior designer working with Bunny’s on the expansion has taken photos of the signs, and they’ll be recreated by an artist so people can see them once again, he said.
Given that Bunny’s calls itself “the best-kept secret in downtown Urbana,” it’s appropriate that Manns isn’t sharing details yet about what the new space will look like inside.
What he can say is there will be a pass-through from the current space to the new space.
“We have an interior designer to make sure it all ties together,” he said.
Bunny’s has a long history. It was named for its original owner, Bernard “Bunny” Fitzsimmons, who opened the business in 1936, according to the business website.
Manns said he’s been a part-owner of Bunny’s for nearly seven years. He co-owns the business with Frank Fonte.