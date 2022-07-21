Deb Pressey
Reporter
Debra Pressey is a reporter covering health care at The News-Gazette. Her email is dpressey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow her on Twitter (@DLPressey).
Listen to this article
CHAMPAIGN — Manzella’s Italian Patio restaurant at 115 S. First St. is planning to be closed temporarily, from Saturday until July 28.
Manager Mary Manzella Racz said the closing is to give all family members involved with the restaurant a chance to attend a family wedding in Chicago — plus a few days after to rest and unwind.
Now available: Central Illinois Business magazine, which in each 2022 issue is spotlighting family-run operations.https://t.co/OHj7YIuNDj pic.twitter.com/IfpZ0p0XjV— The News-Gazette (@news_gazette) July 21, 2022
More area updates in Sunday's 'It's Your Business' column.
