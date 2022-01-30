CHAMPAIGN — The opening of the Jersey Mike’s Subs shop in the Union Square strip mall last week finalized a dream and more than five years of hard work for the Champaign-based Ramshaw Real Estate Company.
All the storefronts at 1712 W. Springfield Ave. in Champaign are now filled. Other tenants include uBreakiFix, an OSF Healthcare clinic, AT&T and Starbucks, which anchors the strip mall.
“We are extremely happy with how it turned out,” said Ramshaw Real Estate President Jerry Ramshaw. “We have everything filled and now it is just a process of maintaining it and keeping it as accessible as we can for all of the customers coming there, because it is very busy.”
In fact, the intersection of Springfield and Mattis avenues, is the second-busiest in town. Illinois Department of Transportation officials have estimated approximately 40,000 vehicles pass through it every day.
“I am not aware of any traffic-congestion issues at that intersection,” said Bruce Knight, Champaign’s planning and development director. “We don’t have any plans for a capital-improvement project at that intersection in our 10-year capital-improvement plan.”
The property on the northeast corner of the intersection was the former home of New Liberty Primitive Baptist Church, built in 1948. In 1965, its zoning was assigned as two-family residential. The church was sold to Ramshaw Real Estate, which asked the city in October 2015 to rezone the entire block as commercial.
The plan commission recommended the city deny the request, citing that it didn’t fit in with the city’s comprehensive plan. At a neighborhood meeting held in April 2016, nearby residents voiced concern over the potential zoning change and cited concerns about increase in traffic, light, noise and other negative impacts possible with a commercial use.
The Country Fair Shopping Center to the west across Springfield was developed in the late 1950s, while the properties on the southeast corner of the intersection, where a Walgreens now stands, were developed with nonresidential uses beginning in the mid-1950s, officials said.
But Ramshaw Real Estate argued that its properties on the northeast corner were already surrounded by commercial property on two sides, plus the new commercial property would generate additional jobs and diversify the community’s commercial base.
The city council rejected the plan commission’s recommendation and rezoned the property to commercial.
“A huge thank you goes to the council for their help and their vision in getting the zoning changed,” Ramshaw said. “I think this has really been an additional benefit to the neighborhood, especially with the OSF clinic. Also, the neighborhood has a walkable lunch spot now. It was a long time in coming, and I might be a little biased, but I think it turned out tremendous.”
Starbucks opened first as the anchor in November 2019. In March of that year, the city council approved a special-use permit to allow a drive-thru, and Ramshaw Real Estate agreed to rebuild Union Street, which became another entrance to the development.
AT&T was the second tenant, opening its location in March 2020, and the OSF Clinic opened in May of that year. and offers general wellness exams, preventative care, treatment and management of chronic diseases, preventative medicine and caring for patients with acute medical conditions. Physical therapy and x-ray services are also available. UBreakiFix, which opened in August 2021, is owned by Ron Harb and Drew Lessaris, a Champaign native and University of Illinois alumnus. It offers repair services for anything with a power button, including smartphones, tablets, computers, game consoles, smart speakers and drones. Finally, Scott Miller opened the Jersey Mike’s sub shop on Jan. 21.
“We think this development is great for the neighborhood and great for the community,” Ramshaw said. “We have added jobs, health care and some necessary services.”
Ramshaw Real Estate started as a 40-apartment management operation in 1983, and now manages more than 1,500 residential units and over 600,000 square feet of office and commercial retail space.