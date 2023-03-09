Restaurant questions? Drop them in here or email mailbag@news-gazette.com
URBANA — A new Wingstop restaurant is set to open in downtown Urbana later this month.
Construction on the new location in the former Schnucks Fuel Express at Main and Vine streets is nearly completed, and co-owner Salil Contractor said he’s hoping to open by March 27.
This location will be under the same family ownership as the Wingstop in Champaign at 512 S. Neil St., but it will have a little less seating., he said.
