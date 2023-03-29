RANTOUL — Up until the closure of Chanute Air Force Base in the early 1990s, you could see practically anything come through the door of The Pawn Shop in Rantoul for pawn or sale.
One of the oddest had four legs — a registered lion cub.
To the chagrin of his nephew, Pat Smith, shop owner and founder W.O. Smith wanted nothing to do with the cub.
“He’s very practical, and I’m not. I would have,” Pat Smith said.
“I like collectible things, interesting things with backgrounds.”
Back in the day, the pawn shop took motorcycles, cars, a few boats. Things changed, however, and “people don’t do the collectible thing.”
“The ’80s were incredible,” Smith said. “Of course the base was still here. Just about anything could walk through the door as the TV show proclaimed.”
Times change, and that will be the case with The Pawn Shop, believed to be Rantoul’s oldest continually operating business that is still open. The shop, opened by W.O. Smith in “1957 or 1958” is slated for closure by July 1, and Pat Smith and his wife, Teresa Archer Smith, are hoping to sell the store, two nearby houses, a greenhouse and garden area.
“I would think that it is,” said Pat Smith of whether The Pawn Shop is Rantoul’s oldest business still in operation without a break. Smith took over the shop in 1975 and loved the diverse array of items that came in.
Located at 501 S. Century Blvd., the shop was located at the ideal place for doing business — near Chanute Air Force Base’s main gate.
While business wasn’t as good after the base closure, the shop still did a solid business.
The Smiths aren’t retiring.
They will move their business to the downtown of the historic southern Indiana village of New Harmony, inhabited at different times by two utopian societies in the 1800s.
“The town is about 700 people, but it doesn’t operate like a town” of that size.
“There’s a lot going on in it,” Smith said.
There’s a great deal of influence from its proximity to the University of Southern Indiana.
The town is home to buildings designed by a couple of prominent architects — Richard Meier and Phillip Johnson.
The Smiths will take many of the items — especially eclectic things such as Japanese swords — from their pawn shop to sell in their new 10,000-square-foot location.
Their shop won’t fill quite half that space.
The rest will likely be rented out.
The Smiths are making the move because things have changed both in Illinois and in the pawn business.
“People just rely on their credit cards. They don’t really do the math. A short-term pawn is definitely more economical than a 10-year credit card,” Smith said.
“They just flip out their phone, punch out an Amazon order and wait for UPS to show up. That’s what has changed” in the pawn business.
That and state licensing in Illinois are enough to make them want to leave.
“Indiana is definitely better,” Smith said.
“No one’s coming to Illinois.”
The Smiths live in one of the two-story houses in the Rantoul property they are selling.
Another two-story dwelling has upstairs and downstairs apartments.
In addition to the greenhouse, there is plenty of garden space.
“If you’re a gardener, particularly here in the next month, come by and see us and look in the back yard,” Smith said.
“It’s a private yard, and the public doesn’t get a chance to see it, and they’re welcome.”