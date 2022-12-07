CHAMPAIGN — A new Ollie’s Bargain Outlet store is set to open next spring in Champaign, in the former Office Depot space at the Kohl’s plaza.
The company got a building permit from the city last week, and is in the process of hiring for management positions for the new store.
Ollies is projecting an opening for the new store in March 2023, according to Coldwell Banker Commercial Devonshire Realty Senior Vice President Jay Sikorski, who leases the space at the plaza next to Market Place mall.
Ollie’s will occupy about 35,000 square feet, leaving about 16,300 square feet of remaining space in the former Office Depot store, he said.
Ollie’s will join two other stores at this shopping plaza, Kohl’s and Maurice’s, with plenty of other spaces yet to fill.
Among them is the vacant former Gordman’s store space, which is 49,070 square feet, Sikorski said, and the former Dress Barn store previously leased by Carle Health as a COVID-19 vaccination site.
Ollie’s is a Harrisburg, Pa.-based chain of 467 stores that describes itself as America’s largest retailer of closeout merchandise and excess inventory.
The Ollie’s corporate office didn’t reply to an email or voice message Tuesday, but the company’s website describes Ollie’s stores as “semi-lovely.”
“You’ll find real brands at real bargain prices in every department, from housewares to sporting goods to flooring and to food,” the website promises.
The company says it sells brand name merchandise at up to 70 percent off “the fancy store prices.”
Among the categories of merchandise Ollie’s sells are housewares and home textiles, food, flooring, books and stationery, toys, home improvement and hardware, electronics, clothing, luggage, lawn, garden and patio, health and beauty supplies, sporting goods, pet supplies, automotive and holiday items.
Ollie’s offers a customer rewards program called Ollie’s Army in which customers who sign up can earn one point for every dollar spent. Points entitle shoppers for further discounts and promotional offers.
Ollie’s lists Illinois locations in Crystal Lake and West Frankfort, along with three other new Illinois locations on the way in Peoria, Rockford and Aurora.