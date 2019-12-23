CHAMPAIGN — The Atkins Group has built another warehouse on Boardwalk Drive on the north end of Champaign.
It completed the 50,000-square-foot Prism warehouse last year that Amazon uses a portion of for one of its delivery centers.
The rest is used by Rogards and Wesco, Atkins director of real estate Mark Dixon said.
The new Newton Flex warehouse just to the north is 60,000 square feet.
“We built one last summer, and we filled it, and we just finished the second one,” Dixon said. “We need to lease this one.”
Compared to Atkins’ other larger warehouses in the industrial park on Apollo Drive, Dixon said these new warehouses have more office space.
“Quite often a significant portion is office or sales rooms, and the rest is warehouse,” he said.
A new road was built for this warehouse called Newton Drive.
Dodds Co. started construction on the Newton warehouse in May, and it was completed Dec. 2.
“Once the weather did cooperate, we were able to get it done rather efficiently,” Dixon said.
And this likely won’t be the last warehouse The Atkins Group builds there.
“It’s a good area,” Dixon said. “We have room for three more of these warehouses.”