TILTON — In cannabis circles, they’re known informally as “weed bars” — spaces where consumers can light up, relax and enjoy the product they purchased at the attached dispensary.
Slow to open after Illinois legalized recreational cannabis in 2020, none of the area’s existing dispensaries has an on-site consumption lounge. But a new one — in the Vermilion County village of Tilton — could soon.
At a meeting this morning, Tilton village board members are expected to formally approve Parkway Dispensaries Group’s request to open a cannabis dispensary with a consumption lounge in the town of 2,616.
Mayor David Phillips said the board recently met in executive session and needs to hold an open session to approve the project on Georgetown Road.
The new business could be a boon for the village, with Parkway projecting about $15 million in revenue a year, according to Phillips. Of that total, about $900,000 would go to Tilton — “just from sales tax,” Phillips said — with additional money coming in from a utility tax.
Phillips said the funds would be used to offset the police and emergency-response budgets. Tilton operates its own full-time ambulance service.
A similar pitch by Parkway to Danville’s city council was denied in January, in a 7-6 vote. The majority of members cited the proposed project’s proximity to two other approved dispensaries — one existing, one in the works.
The CEO of one of Danville’s two licensed dispensaries — Sunnyside, on the east side of Lynch Road — had earlier asked the city to approve a consumption lounge as part of its project, a request that council members also denied.
In Tilton, Phillips said, patrons would need to purchase a membership to access the consumption lounge and, as a safety measure, everyone must wait at least 30 minutes after consuming cannabis before leaving the premises.
“We talked to towns that had consumption lounges, their police and sheriff’s departments, and they never had a problem in any of them,” Phillips said.
He said the village board was “in agreement 100 percent to allow the dispensary and consumption lounge,” but no vote was taken in the executive session.
There has been no public comment against the dispensary-lounge, the mayor added.
This project could be the start of something bigger, Phillips said, with future hopes for a cannabis grow facility across the street.
“It was bought on speculation” for that purpose, Phillips said of the potential grow-facility property, noting the combined dispensary-consumption lounge and grow facilities would employ about 100 people. He was not sure how many people the dispensary and consumption lounge will employ.
Parkway Dispensaries Group and CEO Ambrose Jackson will develop the dispensary-consumption lounge using a state social-equity cannabis dispensary license.
Today’s special board meeting is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. A groundbreaking ceremony for the new development is set for 2 p.m.