CHAMPAIGN — A rooftop fire at the Target store on North Prospect Avenue was put out in a matter of minutes Sunday night by Champaign firefighters.
The cause of the fire, which was primarily contained to a rooftop air handling unit, is undetermined, officials said late Sunday.
Fire crews were alerted to the fire at 2102 N. Prospect Ave. by a passerby around 8 p.m. When they arrived, the store was evacuated, and the fire was quickly extinguished.
“Crews discovered an air handling unit on fire. Firefighters deployed a single hose line and quickly extinguished the fire. The fire did not extend beyond the roof,” the Champaign Fire Department wrote in a news release.
Investigators remained on the scene Sunday evening. No injuries were reported.