CHAMPAIGN — The customers and employees of the Menards in Champaign have never been slouches when it comes to supporting Toys for Tots, and this year was no different.
“They’ve just been great,” Ceasar Perez, director of toy drive’s Champaign County chapter, said of the store. “The spirit of giving is just stupid awe-inspiring. It leaves me speechless.”
All of the toys collected from those who patronize the home-improvement store and its 200 employees are given to Toys for Tots for distribution through the Salvation Army.
Store manager Dan Ahart said this year’s effort, which runs through today, is approaching last year’s level, when stimulus checks from the pandemic abounded.
Last year, the store filled 15 appliance boxes with toys. This year, it had 14 as of Monday.
“We put them in appliance boxes, and then we wrap the boxes,” Ahart said. “We save them at the store and have an opportunity to display what we’ve got donated. It’s a reminder to team members what we’ve accomplished.”
Employees are encouraged — but not required — to donate a toy. But the bulk of the giving comes from customers.
Ahart has some stories to tell.
When he started at the store nine years ago, a resident, now deceased, would buy toys year round at the store and then drive them to his native Alabama just prior to Christmas.
“His wife is still here in town,” Ahart said. “She comes to the store and lets me know she’s making her donation every year.”
For the second year in a row, a father and son have brought bicycles to donate. And not just bikes — also helmets and pads to go with them.
The store also has toys near the front check-out area, giving customers a reminder about the donation program.
“We do have the occasional customer — there are more this year — where (they will) buy the whole register worth of toys,” Ahart said. “That’s happened several times this year,” amounting to 10 to 15 toys that are donated.
Menards’ toy drive traditionally ends nationwide toward the end of November. Ahart said there has been such a demand in this area that the Champaign store is still collecting toys this week.
“Toys for Tots has been a big deal since I’ve been here,” Ahart said. “My front-end (employees) work diligently to get our customer base to contribute. We also take a lot of pride within the store.”
Perez said things are going well in the collection effort for Toys for Tots.
The hum of activity was loud in the building, where workers — all volunteers — were busy Monday.
Perez said Toys for Tots, which is a program of the Marine Corps Reserve, is responsible for 75 to 80 percent of the toys handed out to less-fortunate children in Champaign County.
“My goal when I first started was to replace the amount of money (Salvation Army was) giving for toys to give to other services,” Perez said.
In addition to toys, Toys for Tots takes monetary donations. Perez uses the money to buy toys from a number of suppliers. That’s why when one supplier that Perez bought $40,000 worth of toys from last year shut down due to the pandemic, the local program wasn’t left in the lurch. Perez was able to buy from somewhere else.
Toys for Tots is solely a volunteer organization. Perez said 97 cents of each dollar given is spent on buying toys.
Many companies have a giving spirit when it comes to toys during the Christmas season. Menards is one of the largest providers.
“They not only do such a great job of actually raising the toys, but they do so much to promote our organization,” Perez said. “You can’t go into this store and check out without someone telling you about Toys for Tots.”