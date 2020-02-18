CHAMPAIGN — The Pier 1 store at 2001 N. Prospect Ave., C, will remain open amid the retailer’s plans to close hundreds of other locations.
Pier 1 announced Monday it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and is pursuing a sale of the company.
“The company also intends to use this process to complete the previously announced closure of up to 450 store locations, which include the closure of all its stores in Canada,” Pier 1 said in a statement Monday. “To date, the company has closed or initiated going-out-of-business sales at over 400 locations. The company is also in the process of closing two distribution centers to reflect its revised store footprint.”