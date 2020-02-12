To reach Tom's Mailbag, click here
CHAMPAIGN — Target is bringing its next-generation store design to its 25-year-old store in Champaign.
A building permit for a remodeling at the store at 2102 N. Prospect Ave. has been issued by the city, and shipping containers are already lined up on one end of the parking lot.
Company spokeswoman Liz Hancock said the work on the Champaign store will be completed this year.
The Champaign store remodeling is part of Minneapolis-based Target’s plans to update more than 1,000 of its stores by the end of 2020 with its most ambitious redesign to date, she said.
Plans for the update in Champaign include the addition of a space for nursing moms, new decor and fixtures, additional mannequins, specialty LED lighting and an updated order pickup and customer service desk, according to Hancock.
Plans also call for “dynamic, engaging” merchandise displays throughout the store, including home, cosmetics and apparel departments, to help customers visualize how to put products together, she said.
The Champaign store is among more than 300 Target locations being updated this year. Updates are being customized to suit individual markets, so no two store updates will look exactly the same, according to Target.
Target stores undergoing remodeling remain open while the work is in progress, though some areas may be closed off to customers, the company said.
The store at 2102 N. Prospect Ave. was built in 1995 amid a retail development boom in that area of Champaign.
A second, smaller location will anchor the bottom two floors of The Dean Campustown high-rise currently under construction on the southeast corner of Sixth and Green streets.