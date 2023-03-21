RANTOUL — Despite a recent weather-related mishap, construction on two new retail buildings on Rantoul’s west side is running ahead of schedule.
Village Administrator Scott Eisenhauer said winds that hit speeds of more than 60 miles an hour knocked some walls down, but they were quickly erected again, and work proceeded.
Located at the site of the former Knights Inn at the corner of U.S. 136 and Murray Road, the buildings will include a free-standing Starbucks with a drive-thru and a 7,800-square-foot multi-use building for tenants that include Jersey Mike’s Subs, Little Caesars pizza, Verizon and a nail salon.
“I think the mild winter allowed them to get a good start with the prep and some of the” actual building, Eisenhauer said.
Workers had erected the walls but didn’t have them fully braced yet when a March 3 winter storm knocked them flat. The incident set work back for a time, “but once they got them up, they’ve been going good,” Eisenhauer said.
High winds and some precipitation aside, it’s been a mild winter for central Illinois.
“It’s been favorable for a construction season,” Eisenhauer said. “I think they’re further along than they thought they’d be.”
The concern was the crews wouldn’t be able to do much site prep because the ground would be frozen, thus holding up construction. Drywall on the Starbucks building is scheduled to begin Monday.
The work is targeted for completion May 31. Eisenhauer said even though the winter’s been good, the contractors and Deerfield-based developer Core Acquisitions are still skeptical about what might be in store, weather-wise.
The development is driven by the nearby Rantoul Family Sports Complex, which is doing better than anticipated. In the planning phase, it was estimated the sports complex would be open about 22 weekends a year. It far surpassed that total last year, hosting events on 36 weekends. This year, it has already been up and rolling since mid-February with college baseball and softball, high school games, lacrosse and soccer.
The sports complex has drawn a high visitor total. From July 2021 to June 2022, there were 736,000 visits to the facility. A visitor is considered anyone who has spent at least two hours at the complex and lives at least 30 miles away. Residents of towns such as Paxton, Fisher and Gifford, for instance, aren’t counted. The study showed visitors are spending big bucks at area businesses. The top markets of visitors observed at the sports complex are the Chicago, Champaign-Springfield-Decatur, Peoria-Bloomington, St. Louis and Milwaukee areas.
In its first year of operation, the complex did not have a full schedule of area Little League travel ball, tee ball and challenger ball, Eisenhauer said. That has changed.
“The Monday through Thursday activity has increased significantly,” he said.