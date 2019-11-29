CHAMPAIGN — Construction on the new Costco store in Champaign is expected to start in spring 2020.
The city has issued a building permit to Costco Wholesale Corp. for a $23.4 million new building planned for the site of the former Bergner’s store at Market Place Mall.
Mall General Manager Dennnis Robertson said demolition work to clear the way for Costco is still on track to begin in early December.
“We’ve got to take down the former Bergner’s building and a portion of the mall area, and that will take some time,” Robertson said.
Coming down along with the old Bergner’s will be the interior mall space west of Justice and Torrid.
There are currently five Costco membership club warehouse stores in Illinois. All are in the Chicago area except for one in East Peoria.
Costco has 783 warehouse stores in all, 544 of them in the U.S.
Earlier in November, Costco reported sales of $11.9 billion for the four weeks ended Nov. 3, up 6.8 percent over the same month last year.