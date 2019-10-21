CHAMPAIGN — Market Place Mall received a permit last week to begin demolition of the former Bergner’s to make way for a new Costco, which is hoping to open in October 2020.
“Activity is slated to begin in early December,” General Manager Dennis Robertson said.
The mall also recently received a permit to build a wall on its west wing, where the entrance to Bergner’s used to be.
All retail space to the west of Justice and Torrid will be removed, Robertson said.
That will affect Old Navy and Lenscrafters, which are both moving to the east side of the mall in the Dick’s/Field & Stream wing.
Those stores are both expected to open later this month or early November in their new locations.
The city approved a $2.75 million tax-incentive agreement with Costco in July.