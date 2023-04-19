FARMER CITY — Interest appears healthy for a proposed cooperative grocery store in Farmer City, but organizers have encountered one major stumbling block: finding the right location.
Laura Enger, a member of an under-40 group called Farmer City Forward, brought up the idea for a type of year-round farmers’ market.
“We’re trying to change the town positively,” Enger said. “We’re pretty excited about it. We’re trying to find the right space right now.”
A meeting at Blue Ridge High School to discuss the project drew more than 40 people. Present to explain the concept were Sean Park and Kristin Terry with the Illinois Cooperative Development Center, affiliated with the Institute of Rural Affairs at Western Illinois University.
They have helped to set up cooperative grocery stores in Mt. Pulaski and Winchester.
City Manager Sue McLaughlin estimated it’s been “five or six years” since Farmer City has had its own grocery store.
For some, it’s inconvenient to drive out of town for fresh food and produce. For others, it’s a burden.
“I think some people go to LeRoy, Mahomet, Champaign,” McLaughlin said. “The Dollar General has been pretty good. They have a pretty big produce stand and carry dairy and frozen meals and those kinds of things. I’m sure for weekly business, (consumers) go to some of those other communities.”
Enger said making the store a member cooperative makes a lot of sense “so initial shareholders would have a stake in the store.”
“They could serve on a board of directors. We’ve got a good-sized committee,” she said. “We’ve already had a steering committee meeting (consisting of both consumers and producers) with a good range of people.”
Enger said the committee is “at a T right now.”
“We can’t finalize a budget until we find a proper space,” she said. “We’re looking for the proper square footage ... with the right size for a deli or a butcher shop combination.”
She said other factors need to be weighed, such as whether money from a tax-increment-financing district would be available, and “will we get a lot of support from the community so we don’t have to get a lot of government-support money before we can create a budget?”
She said the committee has heard of interest in the cooperative from producers who would provide beef, lamb, chicken, eggs, milk, cheese and even quail. There’s even someone who raises bison.
Fresh herbs and vegetables could be provided in season.
“In the off-season, we could partner with other stores along the distribution route through Farmer City for the produce,” Enger said. “A lot of people are excited by the idea but are not necessarily on the steering committee.”
Farmer City’s problem is shared by many small towns.
Enger and other members of the steering committee want to make their community a better place.
“I think it can do great things for our town,” she said. “The vision is sort of coming to light all of a sudden.”