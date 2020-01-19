CHAMPAIGN — FedEx is adding solar panels to the roof of its Champaign hub.
The shipping company was issued a building permit last month to construct solar arrays to its hub at 102 Mercury Drive and is expected to be completed by this fall.
“FedEx Ground is committed to advancing sustainability and is proud to be expanding solar capacity within our network by adding rooftop solar arrays at our Champaign hub,” spokeswoman Allie Addoms said. “This project is part of a network sustainability program currently encompassing 14 FedEx Ground sites equipped with rooftop mounted solar technology, and one site that receives 100 percent solar electricity from the local utility through a green tariff.”
In 2018, FedEx was the eighth largest employer in the county with 815 employees, double the amount it had two years earlier, according to the latest report from the Champaign County Economic Development Corp.
The permit has a construction value of $689,803, and FedEx is contracting with EFS Energy to build the arrays.
EFS has offices in St. Louis and Springfield.