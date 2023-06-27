Sign up for our daily newsletter here
CHAMPAIGN — A grand-opening weekend has been set for July 28-30 for the new Dick’s House of Sport at Market Place Shopping Center.
The company posted the dates on its website, along with some of the details, including mystery gift cards for the first 100 adults in line, a chance to win a grand prize, chances to try out sports skills for prizes, music, sports activities and refreshments in the parking lot.
Also planned for the grand-opening weekend are guest appearances by Olympic champion speedskater and Centennial High graduate Bonnie Blair and former University of Illinois athletes Dee Brown and Pierre Thomas.
Dick’s Sporting Goods describes its House of Sport locations as places to both buy merchandise and use interactive spaces to practice skills, such as batting cages and a rock-climbing wall.
The current store has been operating out of a temporary location at 63 E. Marketview Drive, C, while the mall store has been under construction.
The new Champaign store is one of nine Dick’s House of Sport stores set to open this year across the country.