“Can you update us on the status of the H Mart planned for Neil Street? Went to one on Thanksgiving Day here in Portland OR, it is an amazing store.”
H Mart’s development team has been in communication with planning and development staff as it continues to work through the design of the planned Neil Street grocery store, said T.J. Blakeman, Champaign senior planner for economic development.
H Mart told The News-Gazette last year it planned to build at the former Illini Swallow charter bus company site on Neil Street just south of John Street.
“We continue to offer assistance in understanding and navigating the development process and requirements. We look forward to seeing their submitted plans and hope to see the store open soon,” Blakeman said.
