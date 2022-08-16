HOMER — Liberty Guns & Ammo of Homer will close at the end of this month, but the owner plans to remain in business from his home.
Dale Katterhenry, who bought the shop in 2019 and became its third owner, said it’s just the retail operation at 307 E. Second St. that he’s closing.
He plans to remain open — by appointment only — for gun orders and such services as gun-ownership transfers and applications for and renewals of firearm owner’s identification cards. And he hopes to also continue hosting some concealed-carry classes, he said.
“I have enjoyed the shop,” he said.
While business is still good, Katterhenry said he’s ready at age 62 to be free of operating a retail store and wants more time to see his granddaughter and enjoy life more.
In addition to running the store and serving as its sole employee, Katterhenry also works for the village of Homer in the public works department — a job he plans to continue, he said.
The store serves customers who enjoy shooting sports and hunting — and in the last couple of years, as gun violence has been on the rise, also an increasing number of people who want a gun for self-defense, Katterhenry said.
“Self defense — that’s why people are buying guns,” he said.
Take away all legally purchased firearms from people who aren’t using them for criminal activity, he said, and there will still be guns out there in the hands of criminals.
Katterhenry searched for a buyer for the store earlier this year but didn’t find one, he said.
As he winds down the retail part of his business, items in the shop are on sale, and the store remains open regular hours, listed as 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The store carries such items as guns, rifles, ammunition, firearm magazines, isolation earmuffs, scopes, ring and scope mounts, optics, gun targets, knives, holsters, grips, slings, gun-cleaning supplies and more.
Its website lists brands carried as Springfield, Ruger, Smith & Wesson, Glock, Girsan, Tisas, Canick, Taurus and Pro-Shot.