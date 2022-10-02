Ethan Simmons
Ethan Simmons is a reporter at The News-Gazette covering the University of Illinois. His email is esimmons@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@ethancsimmons).
What have been the best-selling Illinois player jerseys in the name, image and likeness era?
According to local vendor Campus Ink, the answers might be obvious to some.
A year and change into the NIL era, the licensed apparel of now-former Illini basketball players Kofi Cockburn (professional), Jacob Grandison (Duke) and Andre Curbelo (St. John’s) have posted the best sales numbers, said Campus Ink’s NIL Director Adam Cook.
In the new year, freshman basketball player Skyy Clark’s No. 55 jersey is leading the way.
“He’s a really exciting player and highly touted, it’s actually been more exciting for us about how to hear how (coach Brad) Underwood and the staff talk about him,” Cook said. “We’re fortunate enough to work with him on the merchandise side and talk with his parents as well, he’s the nicest, most genuine kid you’ll ever meet.”
Campus Ink, a printing and custom apparel shop based in Urbana, stepped into the name, image and likeness merchandise soon after the market became legal in Illinois. The business sells NIL products with athletes at Indiana and Purdue universities as well.
Along with fan storefront Gameday Spirit, the business produces shirseys and replica jerseys bearing the names and numbers of current and former University of Illinois student athletes.
And athletes each get a cut: $8 to $15 per product sold, Cook said. All the products are designed and created in-house, though many sell online through illinois.nil.store.
Royalties carry out to athletes in non-revenue sports, too, like Illinois soccer sophomore Sydney Stephens. Quarter-zips and hoodies bearing her No. 28 are available online.
“Kofi, Jake, ‘Belo, Skyy, those guys did and are doing great. But the thing for us that’s really cool is when you have a softball, baseball player or women’s soccer player who’s making a pretty good amount of money,” Cook said.
