With the staffing shortage hitting so hard, what will shopping look like on Thanksgiving weekend around here?
The major malls and outlet shops will be closed Thanksgiving Day, but some will open to earlier-than-usual hours on Black Friday.
For the second consecutive year, Market Place Shoppng Center in Champaign won’t be open at all on the holiday.
“We recognize how hard retailers have all worked this year, and they want their staff to be with family and friends on Thanksgiving Day, so we have made the decision to once again close on Thanksgiving Day,” said Market Place general manager Dennis Robertson.
On Black Friday, the mall will open its doors at 9 a.m. and stay open until 9 p.m., three hours longer than its typical 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. hours Monday through Friday.
Tuscola Outlet Shops will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Black Friday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the following Saturday.
After Thanksgiving weekend, the Tuscola Outlet Shops will start opening an hour earlier than usual: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. The changes will last through the holiday season.
Lincoln Square Mall in Urbana will also close Thanksgiving. Its typical hours run 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., seven days a week.
And will the shoppers come in droves, having endured another year of COVID-19? Market Place’s Robertson is confident.
“We look forward to a fantastic holiday shopping season without the worry of delayed shipping issues,” he said.