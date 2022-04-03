Ethan Simmons
Ethan Simmons is a reporter at The News-Gazette covering the University of Illinois. His email is esimmons@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@ethancsimmons).
Are there any County Market ‘Penny Pinchers’ coupons still in physical circulation?
Nope. County Market switched its popular “Penny Pinchers” coupons to all-digital on March 1.
According to Niemann Foods director of consumer affairs Gerry Kettler, industry momentum and access concerns with the declining speed of mail drove the change.
“You used to be able to mail the letter and know it’d get there in three days, we have zero idea now,” he said. “A lot of the industry is trying it, this is the reality we live in.”
Now, County Market “Max Card” owners can select Penny Pinchers’ coupons after logging in on the store’s website or app. Every coupon they “clip” goes through to the Max Card.
Customers without their smartphone can access the coupons at in-store kiosks, entering their information and transferring the coupons onto their Max Cards there.
“Changes always present certain challenges, but we’ve tried to minimize the problems,” Kettler said. “In Champaign, we’ve heard customers felt it was more green, because they’re using less paper.”
”The grocery stores have accepted digital coupons for more than four years now. A tutorial on how to redeem the Penny Pinchers’ deal through the app is available on County Market’s YouTube channel.
