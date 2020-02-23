Dip into Tom's Mailbag by clicking here
Q: What’s the latest on H Mart?
A: Don’t expect it to open this year.
H Mart received a minor variance Thursday from the Champaign Zoning Board of Appeals, allowing it to have 20 fewer parking spaces than required on its property just south of Tepper Electric on South Neil Street.
With railroad tracks to its east, H Mart will be allowed to have 63 parking spots for its proposed 24,900-square-foot Korean American grocery store.
David Kennedy, an architect with Bailey Edward Design who represented H Mart at Thursday’s meeting, said he didn’t think parking would be an issue because it’s more of a specialty store.
“The shoppers are relatively short in-and-out,” he said. “They’re not necessarily large stock-up type grocers.”
With the variance approved, H Mart will start designing its store in earnest, Kennedy said.
“We waited till today to really move forward,” he said. “I would expect that we would be in design for the next 60 to 90 days,” followed by architectural and engineering work.
After applying for building permits, Kennedy said he expects construction would start in the fall and the store to open some time in 2021.
“I think Champaign will embrace it,” he said.`
H Mart has 66 stores in the U.S., including six in Illinois in Chicago and its suburbs, Kennedy said.
“They’ve been very successful in Illinois,” Kennedy said. “People in my office (in Chicago) are all excited about it because everyone seems to really love the way they present their product.”
Champaign’s H Mart will be just a couple blocks from Fresh International Market, an Asian grocery store that opened in 2017 and which has become popular among international students.
Kennedy said H Mart didn’t necessarily try to end up near Fresh International.
“I think what they did is, they just tried to find a site that would work, and it’s always hard to find the right site at the right size and the right price,” he said. “They wanted to be close to campus, but also to be on a visible street.”