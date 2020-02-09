Q: Is Champaign’s This Is It Furniture really closing?
A: This is actually it for This Is It Furniture’s Champaign store.
While the Danville store will remain open, the store in Country Fair Shopping Center recently started advertising its store-closing sale.
“We actually are, for good this time,” manager Carmen Valleri said. “We have a permit from the city. We actually can’t go back from this.”
The furniture store received its license Jan. 30. The license requires a store to list products it plans to sell before it closes and to not add any to the list after applying for the license.
And the license is only good for 60 days, though a one-time 30-day extension can be requested. But Valleri said they might not need the 60 days.
“They give us 60 days to do it, but we might not use all that time,” he said. “It all depends on how long it takes to sell everything we have left.”
The closure comes about a year after owner Mike Namoff announced his retirement from the business to spend more time on his charity event business.
After more than 30 years in business, Valleri said, “It was a long run for Mike. And the furniture business is tough right now.”
“We decided not to renew the lease,” Namoff said.