Q: Does Walmart offer grocery delivery?
A: It does.
The retailer announced this week that it is rolling out grocery delivery to its Champaign, Urbana and Savoy stores. The service is not yet available at the Rantoul and Danville Walmarts.
Walmart’s grocery delivery works much like the services available at other stores — you order online or through an app, and the groceries are delivered during a time slot you select.
Walmart’s offering doesn’t require a subscription; instead, customers pay a fee for each delivery. That starts at $7.95 per order, according to Walmart.
The company said its prices online will match the prices in its stores, and if the price changes by the time your order is picked, you’ll get the lower price.
Walmart also said the service can be used for more than just groceries, including toys, baby products, beauty products and electronics.
Walmart had tested partnering with Lyft and Uber in some markets, but its groceries are now delivered by its own network of independent contractor drivers.
In the past few years, almost all local grocery stores have been adding similar services, including curbside pickup and same-day delivery, usually in partnership with services such as Shipt, Rosie and Instacart.