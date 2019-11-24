Just Asking | When does Champaign's mall open for Black Friday?
When does Champaign’s mall open this year for Black Friday?
On Thanksgiving.
Instead of having to wake up early or stay up late, the Market Place Mall will open 6 p.m. Thanksgiving day until midnight.
For the kiddos, the mall’s carousel will be free on Thanksgiving, general manager Dennis Robertson said, and the Magic Snow show will run at 6:25 p.m., 7:25 p.m., 8:25 p.m., etc. until the mall closes.
Then it will reopen at 6 a.m. Friday until 10 p.m., Robertson said.
On Black Friday, Santa Claus will be at the mall from noon to 8 p.m., and the Magic Snow show will run at 12:25 p.m., 3:25 p.m. and 6:25 p.m. The snow will fall in the center court at that schedule for the rest of the holiday season.
“I should add that the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree is located in the Dick’s wing near H&M,” Robertson said.
Consumers plan to spend an average of $1,048 this holiday season, according to the National Retail Federation, with $658 of that spent on gifts, which is up 3.1 percent from last year.
While Black Friday is the kickoff to the holiday shopping season, the NRF survey found that 39 percent of shoppers planned to start shopping before November.
