DANVILLE — As part of a plan developed in conjunction with the city, Kirchner Building Centers is set to build a new, larger facility in the old Goodwill space at the northwest corner of Gilbert and Fairchild streets, possibly next year.
Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said it is one of two redevelopment projects for which the city is providing incentives. The second involves remodeling the old Turk Furniture building at 200 N. Vermilion St., which has been vacant for at least three years, to hold two, and possibly three restaurants.
Williams said Kirchner had run out of space and was considering whether it wanted to remain in Danville due to its current “rather obscure” location at 508 W. Williams St.
“Last year, Goodwill moved to another location, and my team and I thought that would be the perfect spot” for Kirchner, he said. “It’s one of our busiest intersections in the entire county.”
As part of the agreement, the city will spend up to $750,000 to acquire and demolish the remaining properties in the block bordered by Townsend Street on the north, Fairchild on the south, Gilbert on the east and Robinson Street on the west, resulting in a building center that is about twice as large as the current one.
“The good thing about this, it would allow us to use an existing building, eliminate their existing building, which is starting to show a little bit of age” and allow the city to realign what the mayor calls “a weird intersection” at Williams and Harmon streets where there have been some accidents.
“It will eliminate blight, fill an empty store and also complete a road project,” Williams said.
The project has been approved by the city council, and the city is in the process of acquiring the properties near the new building center site that include 11 structures, many of them residential.
Not everyone is happy with the plan. Carl Abbott spoke out against the purchase at this week’s city council meeting, saying he wasn’t informed of the plan to buy up one of the Gilbert Street buildings where he has an apartment. He learned of it through the media.
Abbott said some of the residents living there are disabled.
Williams said the city will pay for the cost of helping the displaced residents relocate — an average cost of $5,000, “sometimes more, depending on the size of the family.”
Williams said he doesn’t believe construction will start before next fall. He said the new Kirchner Building Centers will bring in additional sales- and property-tax revenue to the city.
Logan Swalls, Kirchner’s vice president of business development, said the retail location of the new facility would span about 15,000 square feet. The size of the lumberyard portion of the business has not been determined.
Swalls said the larger facility will likely mean the employment of additional staff.
Kirchner operates nine building centers in Illinois, two in Kentucky and two in Indiana.
Turk Furniture project
The other redevelopment project involves the Turk Furniture building, which has been empty for at least three years, Williams estimates.
A developer has purchased the building and has entered into an agreement to remodel the first to house up to three restaurants.
One will be Firewater BBQ & Brew, which has four locations in the Chicago area. A second will be an Italian dine-in restaurant. Williams said there are two candidates.
A third restaurant is 60 percent sure it will also relocate to the site, Williams said.
The city council approved a redevelopment agreement with the owner of the building at this week’s meeting. Incentives for the project total $600,000.
Construction on Firewater BBQ & Brew is expected to start by November, with opening set for early spring or summer 2023.