CHAMPAIGN — If you plan to buy a real Christmas tree this year, don’t wait too long.
As of Tuesday, there were many trees to be had in the local area, but a few dealers said they expect to run out by early to mid-December.
Tate Trees north of Champaign didn’t have any supply issues this year — but it typically sells out what it has within two weeks, according to co-owner Nicci Hansens.
Mark Hardy, co-owner of Hardy’s Reindeer Ranch, said the Rantoul business had what’s likely to be a one-to-two-day supply of cut-your-own trees and had a shipment of Fraser firs from Michigan set to arrive at the start of this week.
“They’re sending me half as many as I ordered,” he said. “There’s just a terrible supply problem. They’ve cut me back about half as many as I get. This has everything to do with economics.”
Not only that, Hardy said, but he still has to pay the same for shipping as he would have had he gotten a full order.
Country Arbors Nursery in Urbana had 850 trees to start out the season, but by Monday, about 300 of them had already been sold, according to Kelsey Jestis, human relations manager.
Typically, Country Arbors sells out its Christmas trees by the second or third week of December, she said.
“We’re coming up on a really nice week, and we’ll be really busy after this weekend,” she said.
Jill Sidebottom of the Colorado-based National Christmas Tree Association said Christmas trees have been in short supply since 2016.
“This is kind of a lag from the economic downturn of 2008,” she said.
For a time, there were more trees available than homes to put them in, so growers cut back and it’s taking time to catch up, with five to 10 years required to grow a tree from a seedling, Sidebottom said.
Everyone who wants a real tree this year should be able to find one, she said, but those who want a particular kind of tree and particular size would do best to shop early.
“We say a tight supply, but it’s not like when COVID hit and you went to Walmart and couldn’t get paper towels and toilet paper,” she said.
Nationally, the cost of real Christmas trees was expected to rise this year due to increased production, labor and transportation costs — though Hansens said Tate Trees didn’t raise its retail prices this year and has trees from the $30 to $90 range depending on the size and type.
Hardy said he had trees from $70 to $90, and “I don’t have a lot of big ones.”
Jestis said Country Arbors’ trees range from $80 to $105, with a $20 charge for delivery.
“We try to keep everything as reasonable as possible,” she said.
Several big box stores also have Christmas trees. As of Tuesday, Home Depot in Champaign had trees from about $30 to $80, depending on the size and variety. Lowe’s in Champaign had trees from about $45 to $164.
The Real Christmas Tree Board, based in Howell, Mich., projected the Christmas tree industry would meet the demand this year.
But all growers who responded to a survey released in late September estimated their costs have increased this year and 71 percent projected a wholesale price increase of 5 to 15 percent.
“While our grower survey tells us wholesale prices are likely to be higher for real Christmas trees this year, our consumer survey tells us people expected as much,” said Marsha Gray, the organization’s executive director.