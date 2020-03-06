MAHOMET — St. Louis-based Schnuck Markets has acquired the Mahomet IGA store, the chain announced Friday.
The store will remain open as Mahomet IGA through 5 p.m. March 29, and will reopen April 1 as Schnucks.
Schnucks said its human resources team will be speaking to the 79 employees of the Mahomet grocery to offer them jobs.
The Mahomet IGA, to become Schnucks’ fourth location in Champaign County, has been owned and operated for 15 years by Brooks and Tammy Marsh.
“As our family moves to our next chapter, we are excited to offer our friends, customers and teammates a company that shares our tradition of serving people,” said Brooks Marsh. “Schnucks offers excellence in nutritious foods, and is a great fit in the growth of our dynamic village.”
The Marshes will remain the owners of the 38,000-square-foot building at 202 Eastwood Drive, which will be leased to Schnucks, the company said.
In all, Schnucks operates 112 stores in Illinois, Missouri, Indiana, Wisconsin and Iowa.