CHAMPAIGN — Demolition continued Friday on the former Bergner’s location at Market Place Mall. The work is being done to make way for Costco, which is scheduled to open late 2020.
“The mall will have their demolition work completed in April,” said Dennis Robertson, the mall’s general manager. “It’s going to take a little time. There’s a lot of interior work to complete to get the building site ready for Costco.”
The mall will build a new exterior wall on its west side that will separate it from the standalone Costco.
The city, which approved a $2.75 million tax-incentive agreement with Costco in July, issued a building permit last month to Costco for its $23.4 million new building.
To make way for the construction, Old Navy and LensCrafters moved from the Bergner’s wing of the mall to the Dick’s wing.
Bergner’s closed in August 2018 following a liquidation sale and the bankruptcy of its parent company.